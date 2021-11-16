Greenville Falls to Host Columbia at Columbia Tip Off Classic

South Central girls basketball picked up their first win of the young season and also their first National Trail Conference win of the season as they beat North Clay 50-36 at home on Thursday night. After holding just a three point lead at the end of the first quarter, 9-6, the Cougars outscored North Clay 13-3 in the second to push their lead out to 22-9 at halftime. Another big quarter behind Halle Smith’s 7 points and Brooklyn Garrett’s 6 points in the 3rd pushed South Central to a 39-17 lead to start the 4th quarter. North Clay would make a late game push and outscore the Cougars 19-11 in the 4th but South Central held on for the double digit win. South Central is now 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the NTC. They will be back at home on Monday when they host Ramsey.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO