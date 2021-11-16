ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Greenville Falls to Host Columbia at Columbia Tip Off Classic

i70sports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenville Lady Comets fell to host Columbia 47-26 in their season opener and the first game of the 11th annual...

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
gogriffons.com

Griffons Set To Host Sioux Falls To Open Hillyard Tip-Off Classic, 2021-22 Season

Fans have seen a couple of public preseason tuneups for the Missouri Western women's basketball team, but on Friday night, it's the real thing as the Griffons host the University of Sioux Falls to open the 2021-22 season. The game is the second half of a doubleheader to open the first weekend of the 2021 Hillyard Tip-Off Classic, with the Griffons and Cougars set to tip off at 7:30 p.m., following a 5:30 contest between Fort Hays State and Southeastern Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Set for Two in the Carolinas

NEW YORK – Fresh off a season-opening victory on Tuesday, the Columbia women's basketball team (1-0) hops on a plane for the first and only time this season for two games in the Carolinas. The Lions begin the set Friday night in North Carolina to take on Davidson (0-1) at John M. Belk Arena. They will then head down I-85 into South Carolina for a noon tip on Sunday at Clemson's (1-0) Littlejohn Coliseum.
COLUMBIA, NJ
fsurams.com

Men's Basketball Falls to Emmanuel 62-51 at EC Tip-Off Classic

Boston, Mass. – The Framingham State University men's basketball team was defeated 62-51 by the host Saints in their opening game of the 2021 EC Tip-Off Classic this evening at the Jean Yawkey Center. THE BASICS:. - Score: Emmanuel 62, Framingham State 51. - Records:  Framingham State (1-2), Emmanuel College (0-1) - Location: ...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#The Bracket#Consolation#Columbia
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fall at Home 82-78 to Columbia

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson fell 82-78 in a challenging, hard-fought game at home against the Lions of Columbia University on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum. Latrese Saine (12 points and 10 rebounds) and Kiara Lewis (20 points and 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Tigers. Lewis led all scorers...
CLEMSON, SC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

JC BASKETBALL: Midland College hosts Tip-off Classic at Chaparral Center

The Midland College basketball teams will be hosting the Midland College Tip-off Basketball Classic this weekend at Chaparral Center. The MC men will be playing all three days, while the Lady Chaps will be playing today and Friday. MC’s men’s team is off to a 2-0 start, while the Lady...
MIDLAND, TX
moraviansports.com

Greyhounds Fall to Host Saints in Emmanuel Tip-Off Championship Game

BOSTON, Mass. --- The Moravian University women's basketball squad fell to host Emmanuel (Mass.) College, 69-50, in the championship game of the Emmanuel Tip-Off Tournament Sunday afternoon. How It Happened. The Saints scored the opening points of the game before senior forward Kayla Yoegel hit a lay-up to knot the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Hosts Binghamton Wednesday

NEW YORK - The Columbia men's basketball team is back at home to take on Binghamton on Wednesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. The Lions (0-2) are still in search of their first win of the season, while the Bearcats (1-1) are coming off a road win at Sacred Heart.
COLUMBIA, NJ
Lockport Union-Sun

NCCC teams handle business at Tip-Off Classic

The Thunderwolves didn’t let their visitors win at the NCCC Tip-Off Classic. Both basketball teams improved to 3-1 in non-conference play with back-to-back victories in the weekend invitational at Niagara County Community College. The NCCC men, ranked No. 13 in NJCAA Division II, rallied Saturday night to beat No. 16...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Fall at Altamont in Season Opener

The Lady Vandals dropped their season opener on the road at Altamont, 83-57, on Tuesday evening. The Vandals trailed by single digits through much of the first three quarters before Altamont went on a big run to start the fourth quarter and push the lead out to 19 over the Lady Vandals. Vandalia was unable to close the gap and suffered the season opening loss. Lady Vandals Coach Michelle McNary says things just got away from them in the second half.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

South Central Girls Fall to 0-2 on Season With Loss at Flora

South Central has fallen to 0-2 to start their season after suffering a 69-43 loss at Flora on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars fell behind early in the game, trailing 20-8 at the end of the first quarter and falling behind 31-17 by halftime. South Central held steady with Flora in the third quarter nearly matching their opponents scoring in the period but still trailing 48-33 entering the 4th quarter. Flora outscored South Central 21-10 in the final quarter though, as the Cougars drop the non-conference road game 69-43. South Central will look to bounce back when they are back at home on Thursday and will host North Clay for what is their 2nd National Trail Conference game in four days to open the season.
SPORTS
GoColumbialions.com

Fencing to Host Columbia Invite on Friday

NEW YORK—Columbia Fencing will host its first competition of the 2021-22 season when the Lions welcome Stevens, NJIT and Johns Hopkins for the Columbia Invitational on Friday, Nov. 19 at Dodge Fitness Center. The event begins at 5:15 p.m. at Dodge Fitness Center's Blue Gym (second floor) and Columbia Fencing Room (first floor).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
i70sports.com

CHBC Girls Basketball Moves to 2-0 on Season, Beats Central A&M 43-24

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball is off to a 2-0 start to the season after getting their second road win in a row, beating Central A&M 43-24 on Thursday night. CHBC broke open a tight one-point game by outscoring A&M 24-6 in the second half to get the big win. CHBC will now bring their 2-0 record home as they host their own CHBC Girls Thanksgiving Tournament next week. The Bobcats will open up tourney play against Cumberland at 7:00pm on Tuesday.
BEECHER CITY, IL
MLive.com

Brooklyn Columbia Central falls in regional volleyball final

Brooklyn Columbia Central pushed two-time reigning state volleyball champion Monroe St. Mary to a fifth set on Thursday in the Division 3 regional volleyball final at Sand Creek but fell 25-18, 21-25, 14-25, 25-20, 17-15. The Golden Eagles were able to rally back from an 11-8 deficit in the fifth...
BROOKLYN, MI
i70sports.com

South Central Girls Get First Conference Win of Season

South Central girls basketball picked up their first win of the young season and also their first National Trail Conference win of the season as they beat North Clay 50-36 at home on Thursday night. After holding just a three point lead at the end of the first quarter, 9-6, the Cougars outscored North Clay 13-3 in the second to push their lead out to 22-9 at halftime. Another big quarter behind Halle Smith’s 7 points and Brooklyn Garrett’s 6 points in the 3rd pushed South Central to a 39-17 lead to start the 4th quarter. North Clay would make a late game push and outscore the Cougars 19-11 in the 4th but South Central held on for the double digit win. South Central is now 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the NTC. They will be back at home on Monday when they host Ramsey.
EDUCATION
i70sports.com

BSE Girls Basketball with first home game of the season tonight, broadcast on WKRV

The Brownstown-St. Elmo Lady Bombers will open the home portion of their schedule tonight as they will host Litchfield. At 6:15 BSE will actually play Greenville in a Fresh/Soph game. That will be followed by the varsity game between the BSE and Litchfield. BSE lost to Cumberland in their season opener on Monday, so they are looking for their first win of the season.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

Lady Comets Get First Win of Season With Win Over Belleville Althoff

The Greenville Lady Comets bounced back from a season opening loss at the Columbia Tip Off Classic with a 40-29 win over Belleville Althoff at the tournament on Wednesday evening. The win puts Greenville at 1-1 on the season and advances them to the Consolation Championship game of the Tip-Off Classic on Saturday at 11:30am. They will face the winner of the Consolation semifinal game between Father McGivney and Belleville East that will be played Thursday night.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

BSE Girls Basketball Picks Up First Win of Season

Brownstown-St. Elmo got their first win of the season, beating Litchfield 32-27 in their home opener on Thursday night. BSE gave up just six points in the first half and held a 19-6 lead going into the third quarter. The Bombers were outscored in each of the final two quarters but held on for the win. And BSE Coach Brian Pruett says overall his girls did well on the defensive side of things.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy