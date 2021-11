Auburn fell to Georgia Southern 68-66 on Thursday in its season opener, marking the first loss for new head coach Johnnie Harris. The game started slowly on offense, with the teams shooting a combined 9-for-41 from the floor in the opening quarter. The Tigers tried to force the ball inside, but Georgia Southern met them with seven blocks in the first half. Harris’ squad was down by two heading into the locker room.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO