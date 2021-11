TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSX-V:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has intersected broad zones (up to 95 metres true thickness) of sulfide (pyrite (‘Py') and arsenopyrite ('Aspy')) mineralization and alteration within and adjacent to the Apsy Zone of the Rattling Brook Deposit (the 'Deposit') on its 100% owned Great Northern Project ('Great Northern'), located in western Newfoundland. The Apsy Zone and adjacent Apsy Feeder Zone were tested as part of a recently completed 10 drill hole (JA-21-124 to 133), 1,253 metre diamond drilling program designed to better define and expand upon the existing mineral resource at the Deposit (the 'Drill Program'). Sulfide mineralization and intense alteration of host granitic rocks are intimately associated with gold mineralization at the Deposit (Exhibit A and B) and have been intersected 150 metres northwest of the Deposit within a fault referred to as the Apsy Feeder Zone.

