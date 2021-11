When Oppo first unveiled 125-watt fast charging tech in 2020, it said that a phone with 4,000mAh of battery could be charged to full within 20 minutes. The company also said that when you didn’t have time to top up to 100%, the tech would allow you to plug in your phone for five minutes and charge it to 41%. This sounded too good to be true, but according to a new leak, all of this could soon be a reality on high-end devices coming out next year.

