James Welch became one of the most successful Montana authors during his lifetime, writing the novels "Winter in the Blood", "Fool's Crow" and "The Indian Lawyer." He died in 2003, but his writing continues to be admired. His wife, Lois Welch, announced a new "visiting writer" fund at the University of Montana, which will bring a prominent Native American writer to the Missoula campus each spring semester, beginning in 2023. The authors of prose or poetry will teach a creative writing workshop and a class in Native American literature.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO