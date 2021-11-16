10 Amazing Holiday Gifts for Bookish Tea Drinkers

I love a good bookish gift and I also love giving good bookish gifts. While there are so many options out there, as someone who keeps a tight budget on gifting, many of the guides I peruse outside the book world in particular focus on things that are outside my tax bracket. I love my friends and family, but not $70 or $80 worth for what's essentially a stocking stuffer (I know they don't love me that much either, so it's okay). That's why a few years back I started pulling together a guide to gifts that are under $30. In this year's gifts for readers in 2021, I've got a little bit of something for everyone, ranging from fun totes to cute prints, enamel pins to fun stickers, and more.

