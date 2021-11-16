Theft Suspect Is Target of Massive Search

The New Hope Borough Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred on November 6, 2021, at approximately 1640 hours, at Wawa located at 341 West Bridge Street. It was reported a white male with brown hair and a beard, wearing a purple shirt, a dark gray jacket, gray sweat pants, and a tan hat entered the Wawa and stole a carton of cigarettes from the checkout counter. The male suspect then left the store on foot toward West Bridge Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact New Hope Borough Police Department at (215) 862-3033 or submit a tip below and reference IR #20211107M0004.
Comments / 0