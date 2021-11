An 83-year-man finally set to be exonerated over the assassination of Malcolm X, has said he does not need “a court or a piece of paper” to tell him he is innocent.Muhammad Aziz, and the late Khalil Islam, were convicted in 1966, for shooting dead the Nation of Islam spokesperson and civil rights activist, the year before in Harlem.There have long been questions about the fairness of the conviction, and the two men had always insisted they were innocent and had been framed by the authorities.This week it was reported that six decades after the killing at the Audubon...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO