ECB slowly joins the tapering bandwagon

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation being notoriously higher than the European Central Bank's own forecasts, the risk of being behind the curve has increased, triggering the beginning of tapering soon. It took a while but the ECB finally shifted its official communication on inflation from the broad denial of the summer months...

ECB must act if inflation starts pressuring wages: ECB's Kazaks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will need to tighten policy if the current bout of inflation starts putting undue pressure on wages or inflation expectations, Latvian central bank chief Martins Kazaks said on Monday. "When the shocks are from the supply side, as we currently see them, and...
BoE's Haskel: Path of rates is upwards

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathon Haskel said on Tuesday that the path of interest rates is upwards, according to Reuters. Haskel noted that a rise in rates to above emergency levels should be seen as a symptom of the economic recovery and that he is optimistic about the outlook for a recovery in UK productivity.
Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
Is the market starting to believe the ECB?

Expectations of increasing monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the ECB drove the markets this week. Rate markets pushed back expectations of the first ECB rate hike from 2022 to 2023 after both ECB Lagarde and Schnabel said that conditions for rate increases next year would be very unlikely to be met. On the back of these comments, EUR/USD hit a 16-month low and briefly dipped below 1.13. The USDE 10-year spread has widened by 20 basis points in November. Long-term market-based inflation expectations have stabilized just below 2% in euro area and in the range of 2.5- 2.6% in the US for now. We expect euro area inflation to remain above the ECB's target until H2 22, but fall back to a 1.5-1.7% range thereafter, see our Euro Area Research: Measuring the euro area inflation pulse,15 November.
BoE's Haskel: Rate will have to rise if labour market stays tight

In a speech delivered on Tuesday, Jonathan Haskel, External Member of the Bank of England's (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee, said that the BoE will have to hike its policy rate if the labour market stays tight. "From an inflation point of view, higher wages have to be matched by increased...
EUR/GBP continues to range within well established 0.8380-0.8420ish parameters as markets mull themes

EUR/GBP remains stuck within recent 0.8380-0.8420ish ranges. UK and Eurozone PMIs were both strong on Tuesday, while hawkish ECB commentary lent support to the pair. EUR/GBP continues to range within well-defined 0.8380-0.8420ish parameters, as has been the case since last Wednesday. The pair trades higher by about 0.25% just to the north of 0.8400 on Tuesday, having risen from Asia Pacific levels in the 93.80s to match weekly highs in the 0.8420s before reversing lower again. Consolidative trading conditions in recent days reflect a broader lack of conviction amongst market participants as various themes such as BoE/ECB policy normalisation, economic performance and the impact of the pandemic are weighed against each other.
BoE's Bailey says bank may not go back to giving hard guidance on rates

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the bank may not return to offering a hard form of guidance, according to Reuters. It is not off the table that we give no guidance at all on rates, with decisions to be made meeting by meeting, the governor added, before stating that the UK labour market it very tight.
EUR/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined below mid-1.1200s

EUR/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday recovery from a multi-month low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters undermined the euro and capped the upside amid a stronger USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback. The EUR/USD pair surrendered a major part of its...
US to sell up to 50M barrels of oil from SPR

The White House announced on Tuesday that it will make up to 50M barrels of oil available from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to Reuters. 32M barrels will be sold over the next several months, while 18M in sales over the next few months will speed up sales already authorised by the US Congress.
The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
The S&P 500 makes a new all-time high at 4743.83

11/22 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 14 handle gap up and then traded another 32 handles higher into a 10:16 AM high of the day and new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 43 handles into an 11:58 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 3:12 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 49 handles, closing near the low of the day.
Hawkish monetary policy cannot help the supply chain problems

Outlook: We have a Fed chief committed to preventing inflation from becoming entrenched--as a top priority. We have a president who will release oil from the Strategic Reserve and has ground troops looking into gasoline price gouging. We just got a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with more, possibly, to come. Wow. This is more action than we have seen in a long time. The last time was 2018 when Trump started the trade war with China. If you’d like a readable summary, check out the Peterson Institute, which knows more about trade than anyone on the planet.
Betting on hawkish Fed

S&P 500 reversed from fresh ATHs as spiking yields sent tech packing. Value didn‘t soar but held up considerably better – still, stock bulls are getting on the defensive. Markets have interpreted the Powell nomination as a hawkish choice. I‘ve written the prior Monday:. (…) the Fed is still printing...
NZD/USD treads water in 0.6950 region as RBNZ policy decision looms

NZD/USD is a tad lower on Tuesday but consolidating in the 0.6950 area ahead of Wednesday’s RBNZ meeting. The bank is expected to hike interest rates by at least 25bps to 0.75%. NZD/USD has seen consolidative trading conditions over since the start of the European trading session and into US...
Taper trade sees mixed results in Asia

Wall Street had a torrid session overnight as US long-dated bond yields jumped higher after the renomination of Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman. Rate-sensitive technology stocks slumped pushing the Nasdaq lower. Meanwhile, banking stocks rose in sympathy with a steeper yield curve, which bodes well for future profitability, while a rise in commodity and oil prices boosted the mining and energy sector. The S&P 500 fell by 0.32%, with the Nasdaq retreated by 1.26% as the Dow Jones edged 0.05% higher. Futures on all three are almost unchanged in Asia.
Stocks mixed after Powell second term nomination

Markets reacted positively to yesterday's announcement from the Biden administration confirming Jerome Powell as head of the Fed for the next four years as many investors consider it a sign of ongoing support for stocks. While there was some uncertainty related to the decision, the situation appears to have changed in the later part of the day with the majority of indices pulling back from near their recently reached all time highs and hovering around previous reaction areas. Focus today remains on US PMI data, which after better than expected European figures, could have increased expectations along with President Biden’s speech where he is likely to address the economy and inflation, a topic that Jerome Powell has discussed many times and downplayed thus far. It will be worth seeing if the US president has a similar viewpoint to the Chairman of the FED, or if today’s speech will expose some differences in opinions.
