Thorgan Hazard insists brother Eden will soon return to his best form. Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has joined his brother Thorgan with Belgium this week. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thorgan Hazard said: "Eden comes because he is Eden, simply. He is world class and he is our captain. It is true that for the first time in his career he is on the bench for his club. It is difficult at the moment and he deserves more playing opportunities. Now he must do everything possible to get out of that situation.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO