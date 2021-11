The game finished scoreless, despite both Nicolás Otamendi and Ronald Araújo seeing goals of theirs ruled out. In the case of the former, the ball momentarily veered out of bounds as it was being delivered from the right wing, while in the case of the latter the Uruguayan was a touch offside as the ball was played to him. The battle for second spot will go down to the last matchday.

SOCCER ・ 2 HOURS AGO