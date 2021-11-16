Life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalized in Australia

When Australia‘s last two flamingos Greater and Chile died in 2014 and 2018 respectively, it was believed that would be the last time the country would see the majestic birds. Now, they’ve been given a new lease of life by taxidermists who have prepared the pair for display at the...
Australia has commenced on a mission to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a defense alliance with the UK and US. Peter Dutton, Defense Minister of Australia has signed an agreement with the diplomats from US and UK. This agreement allows them in exchanging the sensitive naval nuclear propulsion information between these nations.
Australia on Wednesday listed all of Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation", extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire organisation, which wields considerable power over Lebanon. Andrews also announced that Australia would be listing far-right group The Base.
Stuart Macintyre has gone. To those whose lives touched his, an Australian history community without him seems hugely empty.
For almost half a century he was there in the lives and work of his students, his colleagues, his comrades and his friends. He was one of those commanding people against whom others measure their ideas, their work and their politics. He has gone far too early, but he has left an extraordinary legacy.
He was assiduous. He always answered letters and later, emails, immediately. He was a close and constructive critic of his students’ work and a dedicated supervisor. While...
A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
Australia has sent round 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Singapore, as a part of the vaccine sharing agreement between both the countries. • Australia has sent 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Singapore. • 94% population of Singapore is fully vaccinated. These vaccine doses are a return...
The Pokemon Company has announced a new lifesize plush of fan-favorite Pokemon Lucario. This massive new Lucario plush will measure in at 120cm tall, weigh around 4 kilograms, and can be posed. The plushes will be made-to-order, and are scheduled to be shipped out in May 2022. Pre-orders will be taken from now until 16 December 2021 in Japan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a stunning announcement today, just ahead of key state elections. The Prime Minister addressed the nation at 9 am today and announced a repeal of the three contentious farm laws. Highlights. PM Modi makes stunning announcement on the occasion of Guru Purab. The government has...
Azeem Rafiq has apologised for using anti-Semitic slurs in an exchange of messages with another cricketer. Rafiq admitted sending messages more than a decade ago in which he joked about a Derbyshire player, Atif Sheikh, being reluctant to spend money on a meal out because “he is a jew”. Rafiq...
The leaders of Japan and the Philippines are considering the launch of security talks involving the foreign and defense ministers of both the countries. These talks are held to strengthen their cooperation in order to deal with China's growing maritime assertiveness in the region. Highlights. PM Kishida and President Duterte...
When students in China returned to classrooms in September 2021, they were provided with a new series of textbooks outlining China’s president Xi Jinping, or “Grandpa Xi’s”, political philosophy.
Each textbook on “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era”, as Xi’s political philosophy is officially called, is tailored to students at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.
“Xi Jinping Thought” was enshrined into the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Constitution in 2017. Although the main stated aims are to remain committed to reform and build a “moderately prosperous society”, the realities of this political philosophy has been a...
As parliament is in its final sitting weeks for the year, the religious discrimination bill was put to the coalition party room. Concerns with the bill, to be introduced by Scott Morrison on Tuesday were raised by Liberal moderates. It will be sent to a senate committee and its fate remains up in the air.
Queensland MP Andrew Wallace is the...
Mourning fans of beloved Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar are pledging to give up their eyes after the actor's untimely death brought his post-mortem organ donation into focus. More than 7,000 members of the public have committed themselves to post-mortem eye donations since Rajkumar's death, said the clinic's managing director K. Bhujang Shetty.
New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday officially returned three works of art to Nigeria that were looted in the 19th century, as museums make increasing efforts to repatriate some foreign treasures.
The two 16th-century brass plaques and a 14th-century brass head from the Kingdom of Benin -- part of modern-day Nigeria -- were taken from the Nigerian Royal Palace during British military occupation in 1897, and moved to the British Museum in London until 1950 when the UK repatriated them.
After their return to the National Museum in Lagos, they re-entered the art market and ended up in the hands of a private investor who donated them to the Met in 1991, where they were exhibited for years.
On Monday, their transfer to the Nigerian National Collections -- already announced in June -- was confirmed at a signing in New York by Met director Max Hollein and Abba Isa Tijani, director general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments of Nigeria.
Police in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh arrested at least three people allegedly involved in the illicit trafficking of 258 endangered turtles.In a statement, the Special Task Force (STF) said they had been working in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, which led to the arrests of Ravindra Kumar, Arman Ahmad and Saurabh Kashyap from UP’s Indiranagar.“We got a tip-off sometime last week that some traffickers are going to illegally trade the turtles from Sultanpur and bring them to Lucknow,” Deepak Singh, the deputy superintendent of police with UP STF told The Independent.The police recovered 176...
