So I began my radio career in a small town of Baker, Montana. It is not unusual for those of us in radio, to move around from town to town, looking for the next opportunity to continue in our radio career. Baker was quite an experience for me. I was only there for 5 months, and the town was very small. Rural. I describe it as Mayberry. A one stoplight town, no restaurants, just bars that served food, and the next town over was 40 minutes away. There was no mail delivery to your home. EVERYTHING went through the Post Office.

BAKER, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO