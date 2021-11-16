ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg says he was ‘wrong’ to encourage Boris Johnson on Owen Paterson vote

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZpqO_0cyAyAgN00

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he was “wrong” to encourage Boris Johnson to back a failed attempt to block Owen Paterson ’s suspension by creating a Tory-dominated committee to review standards.

In a move that provoked outrage earlier this month, the prime minister whipped his MPs to vote to rewrite sleaze rules – only to U-turn less than 24 hours later.

Reflecting on the now-abandoned amendment, which was labelled as government “corruption” by opposition parties at Westminster, the Commons leader said the electorate viewed the move as “self-serving”.

His remarks come as MPs prepare to debate the issue once again on Tuesday after the government’s attempt to draw a line under the scandal failed on Monday evening when a veteran Conservative MP unexpectedly blocked a motion designed to finalise the government’s U-turn.

Speaking on his Moggcast podcast – hosted by Conservative Home – the Commons leader admitted: “I must take my share of responsibility for this – I thought it was the right thing to do.

“I encouraged the prime minister to go down this route and I was wrong, I made a mistake.”

He added: “The question is why did I make this mistake, which in hindsight looks a really obvious mistake to have made. It was because there was a conflation between elements of the process which were difficult – the time taken being one of them – and the personal, and the personal overwhelming was the death of Rose [Paterson].

“I felt that Owen has been punished enough by the death of his wife and therefore allowed this conflation to take place in my mind. And this was clearly a mistake.

“It was not seen by the electorate as being merciful, it was seen as being self-serving, and that has not been helpful to the government or to parliament, and that’s why it will be reversed by the time this Moggcast goes out”.

Mr Rees-Mogg also insisted he had confidence in the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, after the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, apologised on Monday for suggesting she should lose her job on 4 November as he defended the government’s incendiary move.

“Yes, I’ve got confidence in the commissioner,” he said. “As leader of the house I have met her. I think she’s impressive and is fair-minded. I think the role she has is an extremely difficult one, inevitably.”

Asked about his comments on the podcast, the prime minister’s official spokesperson later told reporters that Mr Johnson continues to have confidence in Mr Rees-Mogg as leader of the house, but added: “I wouldn’t comment on any individual discussions he has with members of the cabinet”.

On Sunday, the prime minister admitted he could have handled the sleaze row “better” – but stopped short of apologising.

Speaking at a No 10 press conference on what he would say to those who thought he had “got it wrong”, Mr Johnson replied: “Of course, I think things could certainly have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM facing rebellion on social care as all new buildings to have car charging points

The government faces the possibility of a backbench rebellion today amid anger from MPs, after it emerged poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care as part of changes made to the controversial health and social care bill. Concerns were raised following the publication of a policy paper, which revealed that the means-tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities would not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap. It means people could still be forced to sell their homes to pay for costly care bills, critics have suggested.Pressed on whether this was the case on Monday...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson's ethics tsar to investigate Jacob Rees-Mogg's £6million in loans from his Cayman Islands-linked company

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been reported to Boris Johnson’s ethics watchdog after The Mail on Sunday revealed he did not declare £6 million in cheap loans from his Cayman Islands-linked company. Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has demanded an investigation into the ‘director’s loans’ taken out by Mr Rees-Mogg, on which...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Tory unease on multiple fronts

Still reeling from the self-inflicted wounds over the botched attempt to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension from the Commons – despite having been found to have breached lobbying rules – No 10 officials and Boris Johnson have faced a torrid fortnight. The audacious bid to create a Tory-dominated committee to review...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Top 10: Awkward Ministerial Statements Just Before U-Turns

Stewart Wood suggested this one when Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, went on Sky News to defend the government’s attempt to block Owen Paterson’s punishment for paid lobbying, three hours before it was abandoned. 1. John Major: “The soft option, the devaluer’s option, the inflationary option, that would in my opinion be a betrayal of Britain’s future.” Interview, 11 September 1992, five days before the pound left the European exchange rate mechanism. Nominated by Chris Hodder.2. Tony Blair didn’t know, during Prime Minister’s Questions in 2000, that Alun Michael, first minister of Wales, had resigned but William Hague did, because...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Labour MP Zarah Sultana brands Grant Shapps and Jacob Rees-Mogg 'dodgy' in Commons rant... then REFUSES to withdraw term three times because 'no other word suffices the corruption of this government'

A Labour MP refused to withdraw the word 'dodgy' three times in the Commons today, as she claimed she did not think 'another word suffices the level of corruption and what we have seen from the Government'. During business questions in the Commons, the MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minutes of call with Owen Paterson about Randox contract lost, minister says

No minutes of a key telephone call about a Covid contract awarded to Randox after it employed Owen Paterson as a consultant can be found, a minister says.MPs were told the failure to “locate” them meant details of the conference call could not be published – just one hour after Boris Johnson bowed to pressure to release details of the contracts.Labour’s Angela Eagle attacked the “astonishing revelation”, saying: “There have been meetings with no minutes that are official and involve government ministers.”The Commons speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, also laid bare his alarm – at the start of a Commons debate...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson bows to pressure to release Randox contracts at heart of Owen Paterson lobbying scandal

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure to release the Randox contracts at the heart of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, in a second sleaze U-turn in 24 hours.The concession came ahead of a Commons debate and vote on releasing details of the work secured by the firm which employed the disgraced former cabinet minister as a consultant.Keir Starmer, who is pushing for the lid to be lifted, told the prime minister: “We’ll take that.”The climbdown – which follows Mr Johnson’s U-turn over banning MPs’ having consultancy jobs – came in a stormy prime minister’s questions which saw him repeatedly...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons#Conservative Home
The Guardian

Boris Johnson admits defending Owen Paterson was ‘total mistake’

Boris Johnson has said it was “a total mistake” to try to defend Owen Paterson from punishment for repeatedly breaking lobbying rules, adding that he fully accepted that what his former Conservative colleague had done was wrong. In a sometimes uncomfortable appearance before the Commons liaison committee, Johnson said his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson says he ‘crashed the car’ on Paterson case as ‘Leeds HS2 leg derailed’

Contrary to previous reports in Inside Politics, it turns out that turkeys do sometimes vote for Christmas – but only very occasionally, and usually when their master has given them no alternative. Following a long and bruising day in parliament for Boris Johnson at PMQs and then a grilling by the liaison committee, MPs last night voted for a crackdown on their lucrative side-hustles. Under the government’s plan any outside role, paid or unpaid, should be “within reasonable limits”, Downing Street said in a statement, although what constitutes “reasonable” is still yet to be defined. Labour’s motion, which called for a ban on all second jobs bar a few exceptions, was defeated by the government, but opposition parties did not oppose No 10’s plan, meaning it passed by 297 votes to 0. However, Labour accused Johnson of “watering down” what it said were genuine attempts to curtail outside earnings, accusing the PM of “warm words but no action” as it pointed out there was no timetable to go with the vote, which was non-binding. Johnson will be hoping last night draws a line under what has been a tumultuous few weeks for him and his party amid a storm of sleaze allegations. But it remains to be seen whether the clouds have completely blown over. Reports this morning say Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful Tory 1992 Committee that summoned the PM to a meeting yesterday over the second jobs debacle, is facing questions over an £800 an hour payment he received from a company run by a constituent. Elsewhere, the PM is facing a backlash over his plans to axe the eastern leg of HS2.
U.K.
newschain

Jacob Rees-Mogg: I pushed PM to back amendment to save Tory MP

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted that he encouraged the Prime Minister to back an amendment to save a former Tory MP from suspension because he felt he had been “punished enough” by his wife’s suicide. The Leader of the House, Mr Rees-Mogg said it had been a mistake to conflate the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Theresa May condemns Boris Johnson’s ‘ill-judged and wrong’ handling of Owen Paterson sleaze scandal

Theresa May has blasted Boris Johnson’s government for a “misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong” attempt to save Owen Paterson from punishment for sleaze, telling MPs that the botched attempt to dodge standards rules had damaged the reputation of parliament.The former prime minister was speaking shortly before MPs approved the standards committee report which recommended a 30-day suspension for the former Shropshire North MP for lobbying on behalf of companies paying him £100,000 a year.MPs finally approved the motion to scrap the government’s botched reforms that sparked Westminster’s sleaze row without the need for a formal vote – shouts...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Podcast
newschain

Labour demands investigations into PM and Rees-Mogg after sleaze claims

Labour is demanding investigations into fresh standards allegations against the Prime Minister and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg as sleaze claims continue to dog the Government. The opposition party has said that new information from American entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri about her relationship with Boris Johnson while he was mayor of London...
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Queen Elizabeth is very well, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson believes Queen Elizabeth is "very well". The 95-year-old monarch was absent from the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London after suffering a back sprain, but the UK Prime Minister has reassured the British public that the Queen is generally in good health. Speaking to the media at a...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Alastair Campbell lays into Boris Johnson on BBC Question Time, saying he has ‘no moral compass’

Alastair Campbell has received widespread support after slamming Boris Johnson over his lack of “moral compass”. Speaking on BBCQuestion Time, Tony Blair’s former director of communications condemned the government for its handling of the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal and said Johnson consistently “breaks rules” of his own, showing he is “a bad man”.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson bows to pressure to allow Commons to censure disgraced Owen Paterson

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure to formally reverse his attempt to fix Commons sleaze rules and allow the disgraced Owen Paterson to be censured.Ministers had ducked calls to allow a vote – to scrap a proposed new Tory-dominated standards committee – despite demands that it be held before a Commons recess starts tonight.Senior MPs had pointed out that, despite the prime minister’s U-turn over the Paterson scandal, last week’s controversy meant the former Cabinet minister’s conduct had not been recognised as wrong.Also, the vote to replace the existing standards committee with a body led by ex-minister John Whittingdale...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy