Commuters applaud decision that fare hike and service cuts are 'off the table'

There is good news for MTA riders as fare hikes and service cuts are off the table, at least for now.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says an MTA fare increase scheduled for this year has now been postponed until 2022 and planned service cuts for 2023 and 2024 are now off the table because of the anticipated influx of money from the infrastructure bill.



President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bill Monday. The package is designed to repair and modernize the nation's crumbling foundation and includes $110 billion for highways and bridges, $65 billion for high-speed internet, $39 billion for public transportation, as well as funding for a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers.



Gov. Hochul says in order to bring people back and fully recover from COVID, New York needs a robust transit service.



MTA officials say the agency stands to receive about $10 billion from the federal infrastructure package.

Commuters that spoke with News 12 say the decision not to raise prices is the right thing to do. “The price shouldn't be so high in the first place. I pay $3,000 a year to commute into the city so they shouldn't be raising it in the first place," said one rider.

"I think that's good news. We could all use a break from what we went through the past year and a half over COVID and everyone staying home. I think it's a good thing," says Winston Archer, a commuter.

"I like the fact that it's going to be a lower fare, and it's going to keep money in people's pockets towards other necessities and taking care of their families," says Richard Marshall, of Yonkers.