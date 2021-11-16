ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commuters applaud decision that fare hike and service cuts are 'off the table'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02h9Gx_0cyArGeq00

There is good news for MTA riders as fare hikes and service cuts are off the table, at least for now.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says an MTA fare increase scheduled for this year has now been postponed until 2022 and planned service cuts for 2023 and 2024 are now off the table because of the anticipated influx of money from the infrastructure bill.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bill Monday. The package is designed to repair and modernize the nation's crumbling foundation and includes $110 billion for highways and bridges, $65 billion for high-speed internet, $39 billion for public transportation, as well as funding for a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers.

Gov. Hochul says in order to bring people back and fully recover from COVID,  New York needs a robust transit service.

MTA officials say the agency stands to receive about $10 billion from the federal infrastructure package.

Commuters that spoke with News 12 say the decision not to raise prices is the right thing to do. “The price shouldn't be so high in the first place. I pay $3,000 a year to commute into the city so they shouldn't be raising it in the first place," said one rider.

"I think that's good news. We could all use a break from what we went through the past year and a half over COVID and everyone staying home. I think it's a good thing," says Winston Archer, a commuter.

"I like the fact that it's going to be a lower fare, and it's going to keep money in people's pockets towards other necessities and taking care of their families," says Richard Marshall, of Yonkers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Crain's New York Business

MTA plans to delay fare hikes for six months

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to delay scheduled fare hikes for six months and will suspend potential service cuts “indefinitely” as the agency is set to receive billions of dollars in aid from a $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill. The MTA’s board will consider those changes at its monthly meeting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Newsday

Survey: Lapsed LIRR commuters cite fare prices, safety concerns

Many lapsed LIRR commuters can return to the workplace but are staying off trains, partly over concerns about crime, cleanliness and the price of a fare, a new survey found. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s "Customers Count" survey asked 123,000 current and former commuters throughout the region about their qualms over using public transportation, including the LIRR, Metro-North, and New York City buses and subways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

LIRR fare hikes, service cuts on hold, MTA acting chief says

Fare hikes and service cuts by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are on hold while the MTA awaits its share of President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, the agency’s acting chief said Monday. Ahead of the MTA’s release of its proposed 2022 operating budget Wednesday, acting chairman and chief executive Janno...
TRAFFIC
New York Post

Hochul takes MTA fare hikes off the table ‘indefinitely’

The MTA will wait at least six months to contemplate raising transit fares — while kicking any possible service cuts to 2025 or later, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday. Speaking from Albany International Airport before flying to Washington for the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Hochul said the additional federal dollars had allowed transit officials to stave off raising costs for straphangers until at least next July.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Commuters#Covid
fox5ny.com

No subway fare hikes this year, governor says

NEW YORK - There will be no MTA fare hikes this year, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. And the service cuts for New York City's subways and buses that were planned for 2023 and 2024 are now off the table, she added. "In order to bring people back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whdh.com

Wu takes steps to expand fare-free bus service in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - On her first full day in office, Mayor Michelle Wu filed an appropriations request for $8 million in an effort to expand fare-free bus service in Boston. The federal funding would eliminate fares on the 23 Bus line (Ashmont to Dorchester Center, Grove Hall & Ruggles) the 28 Bus line (Mattapan Square, up Blue Hill Ave, to Nubian Square & Ruggles) and the 29 Bus line (Mattapan Square, up Blue Hill Ave, to Jackson Square) for a two-year period, according to Wu.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
cbslocal.com

Subway Crew Shortage Leads To Service Delays For Morning Commute, MTA Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders experienced delays Monday due to staffing issues, the MTA said. “We’re running as much service as we can with the train crews we have available,” officials posted on Twitter. W trains were suspended in both directions. C, D, E, F, J and M trains...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Tax domestic flights to fund rail fare cuts, public say

There is strong public support for taxing domestic flights in order to fund greener alternatives, a new poll released during the Cop26 climate summit has found.Pollsters Opinium found a majority of the UK population would support the government using cash for higher levies on short-haul aviation to subsidise rail fares.The finding comes as world leaders and negotiators in Glasgow hope to close in on a deal to limit carbon emissions. The summit has been punctuated by rows about politicians turning up by jet when they could have taken the train.58 per cent of those surveyed by Opinium said they would...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Flooding cuts off Port of Vancouver rail service

Flooding and landslides in British Columbia have cut off the Port of Vancouver from all rail services as officials warned on Tuesday of forthcoming vessel delays and disruptions to terminal operations. Significant portions of CN (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) rail lines serving the port — Canada’s largest — were...
TRAFFIC
News 12

News 12

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy