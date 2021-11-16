ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Phil Collins, Genesis kick off final U.S. tour: 'We're not like the Stones'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis fans, you have your notice. Though the title of the band’s current tour, “The Last Domino?,” suggests an open-ended future, its members have confirmed that this is the final road run for an outfit that helped define prog-rock in the ‘70s and reinvented itself to tremendous pop success in the...

Guest Nunya
7d ago

Awesome show last night. Phil started out a little thin but by the third song he hit his stride. Thanks for the sendoff! I was able to bring my son to see the show last night. My first was almost 40 years ago in Peoria.

