Things About The First Thanksgiving That Aren’t True

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cooking for Thanksgiving can feel like a hassle at times. If you’re looking to skip the buying, mixing, baking and, for some, frying, many restaurants and grocery stores are offering pre-cooked meals. If you want to take something off your plate this season, here are a few Baltimore-area options for a quick and easy Thanksgiving meal. Bob Evans is offering hot Thanksgiving meals that will be available to order until Nov. 25. The meal may include: slow roasted turkey hickory-smoked ham bread and celery dressing green beans and ham buttered corn cranberry relish mashed potatoes and gravy pumpkin pie Boston Market offers prepared Holiday Buffets available for pickup between...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO