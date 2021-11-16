Things About The First Thanksgiving That Aren’t True

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cooking for Thanksgiving can feel like a hassle at times. If you’re looking to skip the buying, mixing, baking and, for some, frying, many restaurants and grocery stores are offering pre-cooked meals.
If you want to take something off your plate this season, here are a few Baltimore-area options for a quick and easy Thanksgiving meal.
Bob Evans is offering hot Thanksgiving meals that will be available to order until Nov. 25.
The meal may include:
slow roasted turkey
hickory-smoked ham
bread and celery dressing
green beans and ham
buttered corn
cranberry relish
mashed potatoes and gravy
pumpkin pie
Boston Market offers prepared Holiday Buffets available for pickup between...
