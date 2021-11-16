Fauci gives you permission to have feel good about having a rather normal Thanksgiving and Christmas. If…

In 2019, I hosted my first Thanksgiving without a hitch. We had barely moved into our new home, and didn’t even have blinds on the windows yet, but I made sure my dining room was ready for company. It was a small gathering, just me and my husband, Kurt, his mom and Aunt Polly. I made enough food to feed an army, and had leftovers for days, but let me tell you — it was Some Kinda Good, and I don’t mean maybe.

