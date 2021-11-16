ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci gives you permission to have feel good about having a rather normal Thanksgiving and Christmas. If…

By Photo: Frank Mottek, Mottek on Money
KABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is striking a hopeful note ahead of...

www.kabc.com

Comments / 47

Chuck Cavendish
7d ago

Funny how I didn't listen to him last year or the year before that! Why would I listen to him now! I'm spend the holidays with my family and friends just like I did last year and the year before that! You can't tell me who I can and cannot see!

Reply
53
Tony Hendrix
7d ago

I never asked his permission to have Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. no vaccine and we are going to do it again this year, no sheep here so no FAUCI needed

Reply
44
Randall Eagle
7d ago

this murdering Basterd still walking free because democrats party never go to jail for murdering millions of people because they are above all's in America right Basterd U will never go to prison

Reply(3)
25
