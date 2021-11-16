ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran to put a new spin on Bad Habits for Mnet Asian Music Awards

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran is set to perform a new rendition of 'Bad Habits' at the 2021...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

International Business Times

BTS Scores Four Wins At MTV Europe Music Awards; Ed Sheeran Hailed Best Artist

Global sensation BTS won this year’s Best Group and three more trophies at Europe's MTV Music Awards held Sunday in Hungary. Ed Sheeran won the award for Best Artist. BTS won in all four categories it was nominated -- Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans. Meanwhile, Sheeran...
WORLD
Brown Daily Herald

Review: Ed Sheeran’s new album fails to ‘Equal’ his previous records

“I have grown up, I am a father now / Everything has changed but I am still the same somehow.”. The opening lines to Ed Sheeran’s freshly released album ‘=’ (pronounced ‘equals’) effectively encapsulate his new tracks — he has settled down, gotten his life together and “grown up.” Unfortunately, it becomes increasingly clear that his music has not followed the same trajectory as his life. In fact, Sheeran’s fifth studio album peaks with its opening track, “Tides” — the soft-rock beat propels you forward as he fills you in about his life, until it deliberately reaches a literal halt to reflect the lyrics: “Time stops to still / When you are in my arms, it always will.” But it’s all downhill from there.
CELEBRITIES
impact601.com

Ed Sheeran: Pop peers 'want me to fail'

Ed Sheeran has claimed his "pop peers" actively want him "to fail" and only Sir Elton John, Dave, and Stormzy congratulated him on the success of his new album.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, and Little Mix Are All Winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards

The MTV Europe Music Awards (otherwise known as the EMAs) returned for 2021 and took place in Hungary on Nov. 14 at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna — and the nominees for one of Europe's most highly anticipated award shows made for a pretty impressive lineup. Justin Bieber led the charge with eight total nominations, which included best artist, best pop, and best song, closely followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Ed Sheeran was the British act with the most nominations of the night, as he was up for best artist, best pop, best UK & Ireland act, best song, and best video (both of which are for his single "Bad Habits"). In the end, Sheeran went home with two awards: best artist and best song.
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran Slams Pop Peers In New Interview

Ed Sheeran was recently on The Breakfast Club radio show when he was asked about acceptance from black artists. Sheeran said on the heels of his latest release, “=,” only a few artists congratulated him on the release, Stormzy, Dave, and longtime friend and mentor, Sir Elton John, were the only ones to send him messages of congrats.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Ed Sheeran reveals he doesn't feel accepted in the pop music world

In a recent interview on the radio show "The Breakfast Club," singer Ed Sheeran revealed that he hasn't felt welcomed within the very industry he's a part of. “I've never felt accepted by my scene,” the pop star said about his experience. The "Shivers" singer went on to say he often only feels accepted by other musicians outside his genre, including those within the U.K. rap and grime scenes in particular.
MUSIC
mountain-topmedia.com

In Photos: Ed Sheeran performs at MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest

Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras and Maluma, among others, perform at the MTV Europe Awards at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. BTS and Ed Sheeran took home some of the night’s biggest prizes. Saweetie hosted the show. Here’s a look at the award ceremony, performances and red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

MTV EMAs 2021: Little Mix wins award for Best UK & Ireland Act ahead of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran

British girl group Little Mix won the MTV European Music Award for Best UK & Ireland Act 2021 on Sunday (14 November).The group was up against singers such as Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, in what was their sixth nomination in the category. Little Mix has won the Best UK & Ireland award a total of five times. Accepting the award remotely on behalf of Little Mix, Jade Thirwall said: “Thank you so, so much. This is amazing, to win Best UK & Ireland Act again. Thank you, thank you, thank you – we can’t believe it.” She added: “We’re...
CELEBRITIES
featureweekly.com

MTV European Music Awards 2021: BTS, Ed Sheeran big winners, And here’s full list of winners

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Korean pop sensation BTS were the enormous winners at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards on Sunday. BTS won the most honors, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, however were not available to collect the awards. Sheeran, who was available, won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

RIAA: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ Becomes His 18th Platinum Hit

The commercial performance of ‘Bad Habits,’ the lead single from Ed Sheeran‘s latest album ‘=(Equals),’ continues to equal major Stateside success for the GRAMMY-winning Brit. Details inside:. During its 18th week in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 (as we reported here), ‘Bad Habits’ was upgraded to Platinum status at...
MUSIC
Soompi

Ed Sheeran, Jessi, And Sunmi To Release New Collab Track

Get ready for an exciting new collaboration between Ed Sheeran, Jessi, and Sunmi!. On November 19 KST, it was officially announced that the three singers would be joining forces for a new version of Ed Sheeran’s latest hit “Shivers,” the lead single of his chart-topping new album “=.”. Warner Music...
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

Listen to Ed Sheeran's BAD HABITS Performed On Medieval Instruments

Youtuber Patty Gurdy does some pretty amazing covers and original music playing an old instrument called a hurdy gurdy. If you haven’t seen one before, it looks like an extra fat lute with a crank that is used to produce the sound. Patty Gurdy has done a really good cover...
MUSIC
lanthorn.com

Ed Sheeran sacrifices sincerity for streams on “=”

From a shy, 20-year-old singer-songwriter to new parent and Grammy winner, Ed Sheeran’s journey – both personal and professional – has always been authentically documented through his music. The England native released the fourth entry into his ongoing string of mathematic-titled albums, “=”, in 2021, ten years after his 2011 debut, “+”. Sheeran’s discography coincides with the timeline of many Lakers’ lives, from the beginning of our adolescences well into our college careers. His debut’s introverted, awkwardly heartfelt lyrics resonated heavily with his then-younger fanbase.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Ed Sheeran to Perform at 2021 MAMA Awards, K-Pop Ceremony Eyeing U.S. Move

The MAMA (Mnet Asian Music) Awards, the biggest ceremony honoring and celebrating K-pop artists, just got a little bit bigger. Ed Sheeran has been tapped to perform at this year's ceremony, to be held Saturday, Dec. 11 in Seoul, South Korea, it was announced during a global press conference. The "Shivers" singer's latest album, =, was just recently released.
THEATER & DANCE
Eurogamer.net

Ed Sheeran coming to Pokémon Go

Music megastar Ed Sheeran has announced a surprise collaboration with Pokémon Go. Exactly what the crossover will amount to remains a mystery - today's announcement was but a tease, issued by the Suffolk-raised popstar via his Twitter. But, already, this very different from anything Pokémon Go has done in the past.
MUSIC
Destructoid

Ed Sheeran is in love with the shape of Mew

Digital concerts have become must-see events over the past few years with huge artists like Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X “performing” their hit songs on the video game stages of Fortnite and Roblox, respectively. The Pokémon franchise has also got in on the action with a concert earlier this year featuring Post Malone to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. Next week, Pokémon Go is joining in on the fun with a concert from Ed Sheeran.
VIDEO GAMES
msureporter.com

Ed Sheeran’s new album “=” is perfection

After four long years, Ed Sheeran is back with a new album, “=” which dropped on Oct. 29. “=” covers what Sheeran has been up to since his 2017 album “Divide” that included wildly successful songs such as “Shape of You” and “Perfect.”. “=” perfectly blends the number of upbeat...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Ed Sheeran

Charity begins at home and that's certainly the case for Ed Sheeran. The Suffolk-raised star gave back tonnes to his local community as it struggled during the pandemic. He donated over £1m to local charities and organisations, including to Ipswich Hospital and to the Aldeburgh Hospital League Of Friends, the hospital that cared for his late grandmother. That particular £10,000 donation went to buying musical instruments for dementia patients and those with special needs and audio-visual disabilities.
CHARITIES
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran teaming with Pokémon GO for special performance

If you’re an Ed Sheeran fan, you probably know that he’s a huge Pokémon fan. Now, he’s going to live his dream by actually appearing in the game. Ed’s teaming with Pokémon GO for a special performance that will be accessible through the game. The performance video will be available to view from November 22 at 2 p.m. ET through November 30 at 4 p.m. ET. Ed will be performing some of his biggest hits and his new songs, like “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.”
VIDEO GAMES

