Ed Sheeran to put a new spin on Bad Habits for Mnet Asian Music Awards

The MTV Europe Music Awards (otherwise known as the EMAs) returned for 2021 and took place in Hungary on Nov. 14 at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna — and the nominees for one of Europe's most highly anticipated award shows made for a pretty impressive lineup. Justin Bieber led the charge with eight total nominations, which included best artist, best pop, and best song, closely followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Ed Sheeran was the British act with the most nominations of the night, as he was up for best artist, best pop, best UK & Ireland act, best song, and best video (both of which are for his single "Bad Habits"). In the end, Sheeran went home with two awards: best artist and best song.
