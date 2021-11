It isn’t every day that a conversation about climate change turns into a discussion about Marion Barry, the consequential but controversial former mayor of Washington, D.C. But that’s just what Rushern L. Baker III, the former Prince George’s County executive and Democratic candidate for governor, did during a recent interview. Baker was talking about how Barry had the foresight to move several D.C. government offices to U Street Northwest, just a couple of blocks from a Metro station, just as the Green Line was opening. It meant city residents could access services and public workers could get to their jobs by public transit — and kept a certain number of cars off the road.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO