ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Greece's tavernas, coffee shops close for pandemic protest

By DEREK GATOPOULOS, THANASSIS STAVRAKIS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIPn4_0cyAk8MO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hb4b7_0cyAk8MO00

Associations representing restaurants and catering businesses in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday, seeking renewed financial relief from the government due to the effects of the surging coronavirus pandemic.

Normally busy restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and traditional tavernas in Athens remained closed with chairs flipped onto outdoor tables, including in the Greek capital's historic Plaka district.

Protesters in the northern city of Thessaloniki placed an empty coffin outside a government building, while marchers carried black balloons in the southern port of Patras. Brief scuffles broke out at a rally in central Athens when police stopped demonstrators blocking traffic near the prime minister's official residence.

Greece is currently reporting its highest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases of the pandemic and the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in six months. The government re-imposed some restrictions that target the roughly one-third of the population that remains unvaccinated.

Greek health authorities reported a daily record for new cases, with 8,129 infections recorded in 24 hours. They also reported 80 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country of about 11 million to nearly 17,000.

The government's public health advisors have recommended tighter capacity limits for businesses and other measures to control infections. Officials are set to decide later this week whether to implement the recommendations.

As part of the tougher measures, private doctors could be obliged to work for the public health service to cover staff shortages.

Giorgos Kavathas, the leader of Greece’s largest small business association, said businesses are seeking tax breaks and rent subsidies from the government.

“We support the public health measures, but we also need assistance,” he told state-run television. “Let’s not forget that in the last 20 months, catering businesses were closed for at least nine, and others without outdoor customer spaces were closed for 12 months. The money that was lost will never be regained, so clearly we need to have a serious discussion.”

——— Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Stavrakis at https://twitter.com/TStavrak

———

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 1

Related
audacy.com

Greece: Large police deployment ahead of annual protest

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 5,000 police officers were being deployed in Athens on Wednesday ahead of a rally to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The annual march to the U.S. embassy has often in previous years been marred by violence. It was due to go...
PROTESTS
AFP

34,000 protest in Greece on anti-junta revolt anniversary

Tens of thousands of people joined protests in Greece's two largest cities on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of a 1973 student revolt against a US-backed junta, an annual event that often sparks violence.  The annual protests mark the day in 1973 when at least 24 people were killed at the Athens Polytechnic, when the junta sent troops and police against a pro-democracy student uprising. 
PROTESTS
KEYT

New restrictions in Greece as pandemic deaths mount

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced a wide range of new restrictions aimed at curbing a COVID-19 infection spike that has pushed the rate of death to nearly double the European Union average. A government order went into effect through Dec. 6, mandating masks at all workplaces, staggering opening hours in the public and private sector, and allowing access to adults at indoor recreation and entertainment areas only to those carrying a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery. The restricted spaces include indoor areas at bars, restaurants, movie theaters and museums. About a third of the country’s population remains unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Restaurants#Pandemic#Protest Riot#Greek
NBC News

Dutch police open fire on Covid lockdown protesters as European nations reintroduce restrictions

Police opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam Friday ahead of demonstrations in several European cities against new Covid restrictions. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters about police officers "felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves" more than once after protesters tore through the city's central shopping district, setting fires in their wake.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

Covid: Germany enveloped in ‘massive’ pandemic of the unvaccinated

Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, has warned that his country is going through a “massive” pandemic of the unvaccinated. “The pandemic is far from over,” said Spahn, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). “We are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which is massive. There would be fewer coronavirus patients on intensive care units if more people would let themselves be vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taste Of Home

Can You Leave a Turkey Out to Thaw Overnight?

The more you can prep before Thanksgiving, the better. I don’t know what Thanksgiving morning looks like in other households, but in mine it’s hectic; potatoes being mashed in the slow cooker, intermittent phone calls from relatives, pumpkin pies covering the counter and roasted vegetables waiting for a turn in the oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Week

'Europe is back at the epicenter' of COVID-19, WHO warns. 'Enough idiocy,' Italian official tells anti-vaxxers.

The World Health Organization warned Thursday about rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Europe. In the past week alone, the Europe region saw 1.8 million new COVID-19 cases and 24,000 deaths, or 59 percent of global cases and nearly half the world's coronavirus deaths. "If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million COVID-19 deaths in Europe and Central Asia by the first of February next year," warned WHO Europe chief Dr. Hans Kluge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

458K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy