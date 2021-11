The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both hit intra-day highs yesterday following the announcement that President Biden has reappointed Jay Powell as Fed Chair. Powell is a known-entity and markets like certainty. Later in the day markets started to soften because he is also seen as someone who will raise interest rates quickly if needs be. Having said that, he's been extremely accommodative to date.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO