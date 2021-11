From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 23, 2021. With a deadly open-water season nearly in the rearview mirror, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone that lakes and ponds throughout the state have started to freeze – and that where ice hasn’t formed, the water is dangerously cold. It’s up to all people to choose to stay safe around the water or ice, according to the DNR.

