Barcelona are a mess at the moment, and new head coach Xavi Hernández (yes, that Xavi) certainly has a big job on his hands. But he’s been promised a few January reinforcements despite his club being broken not only on the pitch but on the balance sheets as well — which could result in a few high-profile loans, taking advantage still of the quickly fading cachet of the club.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO