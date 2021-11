Aaron Ramsey is aiming to be back in the Premier League by the time Wales tackle their World Cup play-off early next year. The midfielder has scored three goals in his last three matches for his country and will be a key man for them on Monday. A point against Belgium would secure second place in their qualifying group — and a better chance of a home tie in the play-offs — as Wales try to reach football's grandest stage for the first time since 1958.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO