ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Several traffic lights out due to power outage

ktbb.com
 7 days ago

TYLER — Due to a power outage, there are several traffic lights out in...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Traffic
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Lights#Power Outage#Lights Out#Stop Signs#Locust North College

Comments / 0

Community Policy