For Larry Adiutori Jr., owner of Larry's Central Market at 1626 Sassafras St., it's all about family. He's a third generation owner of the small grocery business, and his children and grandchildren frequently work alongside him. It's also about the family who came before them: the walls of the store are lined with old photos of life in the shop. And then there's the regulars, generations of loyal patrons who have become like family. The story of Larry's Central Market begins with the history of his own kin, the history of the turn-of-the-20th-century building which has been in the Adiutori family since 1963, and the history of the neighborhood that has changed dramatically over the years, where Larry's Central Market stands as an anchor, remaining largely unchanged throughout the decades.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO