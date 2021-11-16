ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London open: Stocks flat, sterling gains as investors mull jobs data

 7 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were flat in early trade on Tuesday as investors digested the latest UK jobs data. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was steady at 7,351.27. Data out earlier from the Office for National Statistics showed the unemployment rate fell again in September, while the number of...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen down after Wall Street reversal

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Tuesday following a late reversal on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open 20 points lower at 7,235. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As a consequence of last night's late turnaround in US stocks and weaker finish, today's European market looks set to be a slightly weaker one.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks recover after strong PMI readings

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 index was knocking on the door of positive territory at midday on Tuesday, perking up from a risk-off start to the session after a string of stronger-than-expected economic readings. The FTSE 100 was down just 3.47 points at 7,252.11 midday Tuesday. The mid-cap FTSE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AIB sells GBP600 million in UK small business loans to Allica Bank

(Alliance News) - AIB Group PLC will sell a GBP600 million portfolio of small and medium enterprise loans in the UK to Allica Bank Ltd, the Dublin-based lender announced Tuesday. The proceeds received by AIB UK will be used for general corporate purposes, the group noted. As at June, the...
SMALL BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks fall on Covid worries; PMIs eyed

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday amid concerns about rising Covid cases and tightening restrictions in Europe, as investors eyed the latest readings on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. At 0855 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6% at 7,213.31. CMC Markets analyst Michael...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 avoids Europe malaise as oil prices jump

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100's outperformance continued into a second session on Tuesday, buoyed by oil majors, while equities in mainland Europe were weighed down by worries over further Covid lockdowns. The FTSE 100 index closed up 11.23 points, or 0.2%, at 7,266.69. The FTSE 250 ended down 208.09...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: AO World shares plunge on swing to interim loss

(Alliance News) - AO World PLC on Tuesday said logistics problems and a more competitive German market put pressure on its interim performance and led to it sinking to a loss. AO World shares dropped 19% to 100.18 pence each on Tuesday morning in London. It was the worst performing mid-cap stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

International PPL says investments still leaping Covid-19 hurdles

(Alliance News) - International Public Partnerships Ltd on Tuesday said its investment pipeline remains strong with risks for its current investments being actively managed and mitigated. The London-based infrastructure investor posted a net asset value per share at June 30 of 145.1 pence, down 1.4% from 147.1p at December 31.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Jobs
Life Style Extra

Caribbean Investment Holdings

Caribbean Investment Holdings (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to the expected cancellation of trading on AIM for Caribbean Investment Holdings (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE AIM All-Share Index. 30 November 2021. For further...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 23rd November 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: CML Microsystems doubles dividend; Helical in profit

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. CML Microsystems PLC - Maldon, England-based radio frequency semiconductor maker - Revenue for six months to September 30 rises 30% to GBP8.0 million and swings to pretax profit of GBP1.0 million from loss of GBP304,000 year-on-year. Says it enjoyed strong start to year with recovery in end markets, and interim results were ahead of management expectations. Recommends interim dividend of 4.0p, doubled from 2.0p a year ago. "With a record order book, a growing product range targeting an increasing total addressable market and a strong balance sheet affording us strategic flexibility, the future for CML has never been brighter," firm says.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed as rising Covid-19 cases in Europe remain in focus

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks put on a mixed performance on Tuesday as rising international Covid-19 cases remained in focus ahead of the Thanksgiving break. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.55% at 35,813.80, while the S&P 500 was 0.17% stronger at 4,690.70 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.50% softer at 15,775.14.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks end mixed as value pops, growth sags

* Cons disc weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy leads. Nov 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS END MIXED AS VALUE POPS, GROWTH SAGS (1605. EST/2105 GMT) Major...
STOCKS
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.64% to $47.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.19 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Head for Mixed Open as Investors Digest Data, Covid Surge

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open around the flatline on Wednesday as investors monitor the latest data out of the euro zone and the region's latest Covid surge. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 6 points lower at 7,260, Germany's DAX 4 points lower at 15,933, France's CAC 40 up 1 point at 7,045 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 84 points at 27,023, according to data from IG.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE gains as telecoms stocks boosted by deal news

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black by midday on Monday, helped along by strength in the telecoms sector, but gains were unspectacular amid worries about tightening restrictions in Europe. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,247.19. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said:...
MARKETS

