London open: Stocks flat, sterling gains as investors mull jobs data

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. CML Microsystems PLC - Maldon, England-based radio frequency semiconductor maker - Revenue for six months to September 30 rises 30% to GBP8.0 million and swings to pretax profit of GBP1.0 million from loss of GBP304,000 year-on-year. Says it enjoyed strong start to year with recovery in end markets, and interim results were ahead of management expectations. Recommends interim dividend of 4.0p, doubled from 2.0p a year ago. "With a record order book, a growing product range targeting an increasing total addressable market and a strong balance sheet affording us strategic flexibility, the future for CML has never been brighter," firm says.
Comments / 0