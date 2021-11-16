ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkey says saddened by Lebanon-Gulf crisis, calls for diplomatic resolution

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) – Turkey is saddened by a crisis between Lebanon and Gulf states, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday, calling for a resolution...

wdez.com

Beaumont Enterprise

Lebanon's interior minister: crisis with Gulf could worsen

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s interior minister said Tuesday that every delay in resolving the diplomatic crisis with Gulf nations threatens to affect the lives of more Lebanese already reeling from a massive economic crisis. Bassam Mawlawi said resolving the crisis begins with the resignation of the Cabinet minister whose comments...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Lebanon PM Says He Will Call Cabinet to Meet Soon

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday he will call for a cabinet meeting soon after more than a month of political paralysis. The cabinet has not met since Oct. 12, amid a row over the probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast. Mikati, who...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Israeli couple held in Turkey on spy charges freed after diplomatic push

After a week of quiet diplomacy, Turkey released the two Israeli tourists who had been held on espionage charges after taking photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's residence. Why it matters: The situation had threatened to become the new Israeli government's first major diplomatic crisis, but its swift resolution...
WORLD
AFP

US, Gulf countries accuse Iran of causing 'nuclear crisis'

The United States and its Arab allies in the Gulf accused Iran Wednesday of causing a nuclear crisis and destabilizing the Middle East with ballistic missiles and drones. The warning came in a joint statement issued after a meeting of the US and Gulf Cooperation Council working group on Iran, which was held in Saudi Arabia. "All participants urged the new Iranian administration to seize the current diplomatic opportunity" stemming from the resumption of talks in Vienna aimed at salvaging the Iranian nuclear accord, and "prevent conflict and crisis," the statement said. These indirect talks between the US and Iran were suspended after Iran elected a new president in June and are now scheduled to resume late this month.
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Israel Dispatches Senior Diplomat to Help In Release of Couple Held Captive in Turkey

The Foreign Ministry has decided to send Consular Division head Rina Djerassi to Istanbul on Monday to augment efforts to secure the release of the Israeli couple Mordy and Natali Oaknin, tourists who were arrested by Turkish authorities and are possibly facing espionage charges after taking a picture of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s residence.
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Ethiopia calls on UN to condemn terrorism in country: Diplomat

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ethiopian government is calling on the United Nations to condemn the "terrorism" of TPLF in the country, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United States, Fitsum Arega, told Sputnik. The UN Security Council has recently held a special meeting on Ethiopia after which it issued...
AFRICA
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Derrick

Diplomats concerned Gulf spat could harm Lebanese in region

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s ambassadors who were recently asked to leave Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amid an unprecedented diplomatic spat with Gulf countries expressed fear Wednesday the dispute could harm the interests of Lebanese living in the region. The warning, which included concerns that bilateral relations could further worsen, came...
MIDDLE EAST
thelastamericanvagabond.com

The Gulf Allies Of Biden Want To Turn Lebanon Into Another Yemen If They Do Not Bow

In a shock series of events, four pro-Western Persian Gulf regimes have tightened the screws on an already impoverished Lebanon, all because a single Lebanese politician dared to challenge the genocidal war in Yemen. But for Western media, this seems to be a non-Story. Why? Well, war crimes are fine if US allies commit them.
MIDDLE EAST
gcaptain.com

Israel Flags Iranian Anti-Ship Drone Bases

By Dan Williams (Reuters) Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled UAV drones and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying. The call comes at a time when Washington...
MILITARY
Reuters

Poland says Belarus border crisis may be prelude to "something worse"

WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to “something much worse”, and Poland’s border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of...
POLITICS
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Australia lists Hezbollah as 'terrorist organisation'

Australia on Wednesday listed all of Hezbollah as a "terrorist organisation", extending an existing ban on armed units to the entire organisation, which wields considerable power over Lebanon.  Andrews also announced that Australia would be listing far-right group The Base.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Gate City

UN diplomats urge halt to crisis on Polish border

Members of the UN Security Council held urgent talks on Thursday on the escalating migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/41d1f46a75da4486b4aa257bf03a814f.
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Southside Matt

Russia and China leaving U.S. behind

It has been widely reported that, over the summer, China tested a hypersonic missile that circled Earth. It is now reported that the vehicle used is even more advanced than previously stated.

