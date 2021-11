Airlines including British Airways could reduce the number of flights they operate from Heathrow airport if the London hub’s proposed passenger charge increase goes ahead.The airport proposed raising its £19.80 per-passenger charge to as much as £43 in the new year, but the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has capped the amount at £30 initially from January, while negotiating a new rate that is expected to fall between £24.50 and £34.40.Speaking at the Airlines 2021 event, Luis Gallego - chief executive of the BA’s parent company, IAG - said that the proposed increase was damaging to the recovery of the UK...

