EXPLAINER: Will Xi-Biden talks repair US-China ties?

BEIJING (AP) — No breakthroughs were delivered during talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President...

The inflation-fighting step Biden has yet to take

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has offered multiple responses to spiking inflation: investigating gas prices, smoothing supply chains, touting benefit programs. None offers Americans much immediate relief. At the same time, Biden has resisted one step that would: Lifting tariffs on Chinese imports would save the average household hundreds of...
U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
Person
Joe Biden
Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain

BEIJING - China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world's two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions. The...
Biden, Xi meet as US-China chasm widens

President Joe Biden opens a virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping saying his goal was to ensure competition “does not veer into conflict.” The two leaders are meeting by video amid mounting tensions in the U.S.-China relationship. (Nov. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Biden promises candor, Xi greets 'old friend' in U.S.-China talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the two top global economies gathered for hours of talks on Monday. "It seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States...
Biden Launches Arms-Control Talks with China, Warns Xi on Taiwan

China and the United States will begin a series of talks on nuclear arms control, U.S. President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday. In a Monday video call, Biden also warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping against using military action against Taiwan, Sullivan said. “The two leaders agreed...
World shares higher ahead of talks between Biden, China's Xi

Shares advanced Monday in Europe and Asia ahead of virtual talks between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The encounter, due to take place late Monday, could add some clarity about the status of fraught trade relations between the world's two largest economies. It comes fresh off a...
US Warns China Over Pressure On Taiwan Ahead Of Biden-Xi Summit

The United States has warned China over its pressure on Taiwan, the State Department said Saturday as the two powers gird for a hotly awaited summit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and "expressed concern regarding the PRC's continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan," the department said in a statement.
As Biden arrives in Europe, allies have a fear: Trump's possible return

The day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, "sighs of relief rippled through capitals" around the world. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported, "As the results came through tonight, I started to watch the reaction coming in around the world, and people were reacting like the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that America's reputation had been saved."
Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying. The call comes at a time when Washington...
Democrat Lael Brainard picked as Fed chief's right-hand woman

Lael Brainard, nominated Monday by President Joe Biden to serve as vice chair of the US Federal Reserve, advocates for regulating the financial system, addressing climate risks and fighting economic inequality. A fellow member of the president's Democratic Party who is known as a skillful negotiator and specialist in international trade, Brainard was a favorite of the party's progressive wing to take over as central bank chair from Jerome Powell. Biden nominated Powell for a second term and tapped Brainard to be his new deputy at the world's most influential central bank, replacing Republican Richard Clarida. Both positions require approval by the US Senate. A central bank governor since she was appointed to the Fed Board of Governors in 2014 by then-president Barack Obama, Brainard has been the sole Democrat on the body for the last three years.
GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans fighting President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates are wielding a new weapon against the White House rules: natural immunity. They contend that people who have recovered from the virus have enough immunity and antibodies to not need COVID-19 vaccines, and the concept has been invoked by Republicans as a sort […]
