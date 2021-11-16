ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Young Saudi Shi’ite whose death sentence was commuted leaves jail

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Saudi authorities have freed a young Shi’ite Muslim whose death sentence had been commuted to 10 years in prison under recent legislative reforms, rights groups said. Abdullah al-Zaher was 15 when he was detained in 2012 for participating in protests in the country’s Eastern Province. He...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Forks Herald

Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Thursday halted the execution of death-row inmate Julius Jones, hours before he was scheduled to be put to death for a 22-year-old murder in which doubts about his guilt have been raised. The move came amid an outpouring of appeals to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
kdal610.com

Shifting Hodeidah frontlines push more Yemenis to flee homes

AL-KHOKHA, Yemen (Reuters) – Hasan Jafar Hasan fled his home at night in a crowded truck after a sudden withdrawal of Yemeni forces under a Saudi-led coalition from around the port city of Hodeidah shifted long-standing frontlines. Fearful of an unstable situation as Houthi forces moved into the spaces left...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentences#Iran#Reuters#Shi Ite Muslim#Amnesty International
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
WYTV.com

Local women sentenced in federal court on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy