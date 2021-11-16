ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Voice AI platform SoundHound to go public via $2.1 billion SPAC merger

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – SoundHound Inc, which offers a voice artificial intelligence...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Klarna launches ‘Pay Now’ service in U.S

(Reuters) – Klarna said on Tuesday it has launched its “Pay Now” service in the United States to allow customers to pay immediately and in full at any online retailer where the Swedish financial technology company’s payment gateway is listed as an option. The company also said it plans to...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Astra, Rocket Lab and Redwire will talk SPACs and going public at TC Sessions: Space 2021

Astra CFO Kelyn Brannon has ample experience leading companies through IPOs, and he was also the first chief accounting officer and head of finance at Amazon.com. Brannon helped guide Astra though its public debut via merger with SPAC Holicity at the end of June, and the startup has since seen its fortunes rise on big successes like its milestone first orbital launch, which took place this past weekend.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundhound#Ai#Voice Ai#Reuters#Soundhound Inc
kdal610.com

Telenor and CP Group to merge Thai telecom units for $8.6 billion

(Reuters) – Norway’s Telenor and Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) have agreed to merge their telecom units in Thailand, the Oslo-based company said in a statement on Monday, in a deal valued at about 282.8 billion baht ($8.61 billion). The deal, which Telenor had flagged on Friday, would merge...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Vacasa adds Roblox executive to board ahead of SPAC merger

Roblox executive Barbara Messing is expected to join the board of Vacasa as an independent director upon the completion of an in-process SPAC merger with TPG Pace Solutions, the vacation rental platform announced. Messing is currently the chief marketing and people experience officer at online game platform Roblox, and a...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Cevian places 6.9% stake in Thyssenkrupp – IFR

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Activist fund Cevian is placing a 6.9% stake in Germany’s Thyssenkrupp, Refinitiv news service IFR reported on Monday. The offering of about 43 million shares, run by UBS, launched with a price guidance of 10.20-11.29 euros per share, which could result in proceeds of 439 million to 485 million euros ($493-$545 million), IFR said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
kdal610.com

GM buys 25% stake in electric boat startup Pure Watercraft

(Reuters) – Top U.S. automaker General Motors Co has bought a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft, valuing the electric boat startup at $600 million, the companies said on Monday. GM is offering $150 million in a combination of cash and payment-in-kind, which includes access to the automaker’s components and assistance with manufacturing, in exchange for the stake, Pure Watercraft said.
BUSINESS
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Factbox-The global background of Deutsche Bank’s new chair

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank has nominated the Dutch businessman Alexander Wynaendts as the next chairman of its supervisory board, marking a new era for Germany’s largest lender. Below are some details about Wynaendts:. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Ros Russell)
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss bank UBS on Saturday named former Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as its chairman next year. “With Colm Kelleher’s nomination, UBS is pleased to propose a Board member and future Chairman who has a deep understanding of the global banking landscape,” outgoing Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Guardforce AI Enters Macau, Malaysia Markets Via Merger

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) (NASDAQ: GFAIW) establishes its presence in two new markets within the Asia Pacific region via the merger of Macau GF Robotics Limited and GF Robotics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Guardforce AI is a provider of cash solutions and cash handling...
RETAIL
investing.com

Crypto miner PrimeBlock reportedly plans to go public through 10X Capital merger

Prime Blockchain, also known as PrimeBlock, is reportedly preparing for a public offering in the United States through a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. In a Thursday report, Bloomberg said Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm PrimeBlock is currently discussing going public in the U.S. through a merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. Though the terms of the deal are reportedly not yet finalized, the merger could result in a valuation of the two firms at roughly $1.5 billion following a $150 million fundraising round from the venture capital firm.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bitcoin miner to go public on Nasdaq after $4B SPAC merger

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company, a Singapore-based Bitcoin (BTC) mining corporation, has announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. to combine the businesse of Blue Safari and the miner. According to the announcement, the two firms are expected to merge and be...
MARKETS
SpaceNews.com

Interest in SPAC mergers declining

LAS VEGAS — While mergers involving special purpose acquisition corporations (SPACs) dominated the space industry for much of the year, one expert sees warning signs of waning interest in this way of taking companies public. Speaking at the ASCEND conference by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics here Nov....
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Prevision.io Launches First Pay-As-You-Go AI Management Platform To Make AI Accessible To All Companies

Launching on Google Cloud, Prevision.io removes pricing and service barriers to companies implementing machine learning models. Prevision.io has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Management Platform on Google Cloud, enabling companies that have a limited amount of resources and infrastructure the ability to now support robust AI projects. Browse The Complete News...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy