Industrial sales volume so far this year has already surpassed 2020’s year-end total, with $51.2 billion in deals closed through October. The average sale price of industrial assets is now at $110 per square foot, a 25% increase over 2020 figures, according to new research from CommercialEdge. That average price has also increased every quarter so far this year, from $96 psf in Q1 to $108 in Q2 and $120 in Q3.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO