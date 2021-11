Any football fan doesn’t need an introduction to Real Madrid’s obsession to sign Kylian Mbappe and make the superstar the new face of the club, like Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. The ‘Operation Mbappe’ might be finally coming to an end in the summer of 2022, as the club might secure the Frenchman’s signature on a free transfer, with his contract at PSG running out in 2022 and with seemingly zero progress in his contract situation at the Qatari owned club.

