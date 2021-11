Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday it has signed a voluntary license agreement with United Nations-backed public health organization the Medicines Patent Pool that will allow generics makers to manufacture its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment. The move will help expand access to the drug to low and middle-income countries. Under the terms of the main license agreement, qualified generic medicine manufacturers worldwide that are granted sub-licenses "will be able to supply PF-07321332 in combination with ritonavir to 95 countries, covering up to approximately 53% of the world's population," the company said in a statement. "This includes all low- and lower-middle-income...

