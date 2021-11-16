ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choyce Peterson to Represent Seven Properties Totaling 160,000 Square Feet in Stamford and Norwalk, CT

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Choyce Peterson, Inc. ( choycepeterson.com ), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced they are exclusively representing seven properties totaling approximately 160,000 square feet (SF) of space in Stamford and Norwalk, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta is leading the brokerage...

