Dutch Cabinet Has No Majority On Tax Move to Appease Shell (1)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dutch government won’t have a majority in parliament that would back scrapping a dividend tax in a bid to stop....

AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
bloombergtax.com

Pakistan to Raise Fuel Tax, General Sales Tax in IMF Loan Deal

Pakistan will increase the petroleum development levy on fuel prices by 4 rupees/liter every month to take it to 30 rupees, Finance Minister. said at a press conference. Pakistan will also introduce a general sales tax that will be passed through a supplementary finance bill by parliament. These measures are...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
albuquerqueexpress.com

Netherlands in uproar as Royal Dutch Shell to relocate to UK

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has announced a major overhaul to its legal and tax structure, which will see the company leave the Netherlands and relocate to the UK. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who is demanding it split into two entities to attract shareholders leaving the energy sector due to concerns over climate change.
BUSINESS
bloombergtax.com

Rwanda Cabinet Approves Draft Laws to Ratify Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, DTA With Luxembourg

The Rwandan Cabinet Nov. 12 approved the draft laws to ratify: 1) the 2011 Amended Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, signed Aug. 11; and 2) the DTA with Luxembourg, signed Sept. 29. The DTA is in compliance with the standards and recommendations of the OECD base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) project, including the latest standards of tax transparency and the fight against tax evasion. [Rwanda, Prime Minister’s Office, 11/12/21]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Tax#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#D66#Christenunie#Pvda#Groenlinks
Entrepreneur

Shell (RDS.A) to No Longer be a Dutch Company: Here's Why

Royal Dutch Shell ( RDS.A ) has decided to consolidate its dual headquarters in London over The Hague. In a board meeting on Monday, Shell’s directors unveiled plans to become a single United Kingdom (“UK”) entity. The proposal to become a fully incorporated UK company is Shell’s first major corporate...
BUSINESS
theenergymix.com

Shell Moves HQ from Netherlands to U.K. to Dodge Taxes, Simplify Share Structure

Royal Dutch Shell is moving its headquarters from The Hague, Netherlands to London, U.K. and dropping the “Royal Dutch” from its name, just months after a Dutch court ordered the colossal fossil to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030. “The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Shell dumps the Dutch, set to move to London in steepest overhaul since 2005

On Monday, Royal Dutch Shell, commonly dubbed as ‘Shell,’ the UK-incorporated Anglo-Dutch multinational oil and gas behemoth, often contemplated as one of seven oil ‘Supermajors’, had issued a statement saying that the company had been brewing off an option to ditch out its dual share structure and contemplating a move to relocate its head office to United Kingdom from Hague, as a recent hike in Dutch taxation alongside growing pressures from climate change activists seemed to be taking a larger toll on the fossil-fuel giant.
BUSINESS
bloombergtax.com

Dutch Government Seeks to Scrap Dividend Tax to Keep Shell: FT

The Dutch government is seeking to win parliamentary approval to abolish a 15% dividend withholding tax that Anglo-Dutch companies Shell and Unilever complained about for years, the Financial Times reports, citing unidentified government officials. It’s pushing for the change in a last-minute effort to keep Shell from giving up its...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
PLC
Reuters

Shell shake-up leaves Dutch royally hacked off

AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's decision to move its corporate headquarters and tax base to London may win over shareholders but it has struck a blow to Dutch prestige. As the energy giant crosses the North Sea, it will shed "Royal Dutch" from its name, ending a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shell’s Dutch exit comes with legal side benefits

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ben van Beurden is off. Royal Dutch Shell’s, chief executive said here on Monday he was proposing to move the $170 billion oil giant’s headquarters, its corporate tax residency and himself from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom. Though van Beurden has sound reasons to make the switch, the implied snub to his Dutch compatriots may be a side benefit.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Shell turns its back on Royal Dutch heritage after climate ruling and dividend tax

For more than 130 years, Royal Dutch Shell has boasted of its historic links with the royal family of the Netherlands. The energy behemoth can trace its heritage back to a charter granted by King William III for oil exploration in Indonesia in 1890, making it one of the world's oldest energy companies and a trailblazer of modern capitalism.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oil giant Shell chooses UK for tax residency and drops ‘Royal Dutch’ from name

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has announced a major overhaul to move its headquarters and tax residency to the UK, and abandoning its “royal” tag after 130 years.The company stressed its commitment to the Netherlands, and has reportedly said only a few senior jobs will move.It hopes that by simplifying its structure it can pay out cash to shareholders quicker than before.But the move will likely strip the oil major of the right to its name, and Royal Dutch Shell plc will become plain old Shell plc, if shareholders agree to the changes next month.Board meetings will be held in...
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Shell Wants to Give Up Dual Citizenship and Stop Going Dutch

That’s another old chestnut ticked off global business’s to-do list. After General Electric Co. and Johnson & Johnson decided last week to break themselves up, oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc is also taking an obvious long-standing idea from the shelf and turning it into action. Plans to scrap its Anglo-Dutch structure to coalesce around a U.K. domicile underscore the tremendous pressure this organization is under, and point to the power of taxation to guide corporate decision-making more generally.
BUSINESS

