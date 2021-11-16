Gary Gensler’s Everything Crackdown Reaches Private Equity

This blog is part of this year’s series of posts by PhD students on the job market. Private equity (PE) is a vital component of the nonbank financial system. At the end of 2020, PE funds that execute leveraged buyouts (LBOs) held around USD 2.6 trillion in assets globally. However, PE has also generated considerable controversy over the years. The most common criticism is that PE fund managers place too much debt on their acquired portfolio companies, creating debt overhang and raising bankruptcy risks. Detractors argue that this behavior arises from the fund manager's option-like payoff, which captures much of the gains from any profits on their investments but largely insulates them from any losses, leading to excessive risk-taking incentives. For example, in the event of bankruptcy, the PE fund manager does not have to sell private assets to pay off debtholders. Motivated by the substantial debt burden placed on portfolio companies, Senator Elizabeth Warren has opined that “my plan would put private equity firms on the hook for the debts of the companies they buy, making them responsible for the downside of their investments.”1.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO