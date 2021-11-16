ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Voice AI platform SoundHound to go public via $2.1 billion SPAC merger

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – SoundHound Inc, which offers a voice artificial intelligence...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Xiaomi Q3 revenue up 8.2% year-on-year to 78.06 billion yuan, misses estimtes

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported an 8.2% rise in third-quarter revenue, slightly below analyst expectations. Revenue roseto 78.06 billion yuan ($12.22 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts expected 79.20 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 6.3878 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting...
TECHNOLOGY
whbl.com

Ericsson to buy cloud firm Vonage for $6.2 billion

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Mobile telecoms equipment maker Ericsson said on Monday it had agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion. “The merger agreement was approved unanimously by the Board of Vonage,” Ericsson said in a statement. “The transaction builds upon Ericsson’s stated intent to expand globally in wireless...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Vacasa adds Roblox executive to board ahead of SPAC merger

Roblox executive Barbara Messing is expected to join the board of Vacasa as an independent director upon the completion of an in-process SPAC merger with TPG Pace Solutions, the vacation rental platform announced. Messing is currently the chief marketing and people experience officer at online game platform Roblox, and a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundhound#Ai#Voice Ai#Reuters#Soundhound Inc
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Guardforce AI Enters Macau, Malaysia Markets Via Merger

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) (NASDAQ: GFAIW) establishes its presence in two new markets within the Asia Pacific region via the merger of Macau GF Robotics Limited and GF Robotics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Guardforce AI is a provider of cash solutions and cash handling...
RETAIL
investing.com

Bitcoin miner to go public on Nasdaq after $4B SPAC merger

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company, a Singapore-based Bitcoin (BTC) mining corporation, has announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. to combine the businesse of Blue Safari and the miner. According to the announcement, the two firms are expected to merge and be...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
CoinTelegraph

Crypto miner PrimeBlock reportedly plans to go public through 10X Capital merger

Prime Blockchain, also known as PrimeBlock, is reportedly preparing for a public offering in the United States through a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. In a Thursday report, Bloomberg said Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm PrimeBlock is currently discussing going public in the U.S. through a merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. Though the terms of the deal are reportedly not yet finalized, the merger could result in a valuation of the two firms at roughly $1.5 billion following a $150 million fundraising round from the venture capital firm.
BUSINESS
SpaceNews.com

Interest in SPAC mergers declining

LAS VEGAS — While mergers involving special purpose acquisition corporations (SPACs) dominated the space industry for much of the year, one expert sees warning signs of waning interest in this way of taking companies public. Speaking at the ASCEND conference by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics here Nov....
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Prevision.io Launches First Pay-As-You-Go AI Management Platform To Make AI Accessible To All Companies

Launching on Google Cloud, Prevision.io removes pricing and service barriers to companies implementing machine learning models. Prevision.io has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Management Platform on Google Cloud, enabling companies that have a limited amount of resources and infrastructure the ability to now support robust AI projects. Browse The Complete News...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Alexa, Shazam Competitor Will IPO in $2.1B SPAC Merger

A competitor to Shazam and Amazon's Alexa, virtual voice assistant platform SoundHound is set to go public in a SPAC deal that values the company at roughly $2.1 billion. Blank check company Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (ATSPU) has committed to a merger with the Santa Clara, California-based SoundHound, Reuters reports.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ellenoff Grossman, Loeb & Loeb steer SoundHound SPAC merger

(Reuters) - Ellenoff Grossman & Schole is guiding voice recognition software maker SoundHound Inc in its plans to go public through a $2.1 billion merger with blank check company Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co, which is represented by Loeb & Loeb. The business combination disclosed on Tuesday adds to more...
BUSINESS
Business Wire

SoundHound Inc., Global Leader in Voice AI Technology, to Become Publicly Traded Through Proposed Merger With Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insert in fifth bulleted subhead as a PIPE investor: Qatar First Bank. In the Transaction Details section of release, insert in the first paragraph, second sentence as a PIPE investor: Qatar First Bank. The updated release reads:. SOUNDHOUND INC., GLOBAL LEADER IN VOICE AI...
BUSINESS
legalsportsreport.com

Why Is Wynn Interactive No Longer Going Public Via SPAC?

Wynn Interactive is no longer going public as the company pivots its US sports betting strategy. The online gaming arm of Wynn Resorts was due to list via a SPAC deal announced back in May. However, Wynn announced Friday that the deal with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp has been terminated. Why...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy