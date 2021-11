Rolls-Royce Cellarette is Sumptuous Cigar, Whiskey Box for the Uber-Rich

If you’re like us, you’re always on the lookout for a great value wine, especially during the holidays. This easy-drinking red wine is just that. Hailing from Argentina’s Mendoza region, the Cigar Box 2019 Old Vine Malbec is bright and jammy with layers of vanilla and oak. The wine is sourced from a single vineyard using grapes that are hand-harvested from old vines, then aged for a year in charred French oak barrels. Because it’s an exceptionally food-friendly wine and comes in at a very wallet-friendly price ($10-$12, depending on where you shop), it’s one of those bottles you’ll always want to have at the ready, especially during the holidays, when you’re looking to have plenty of wine on hand to match with lots of different flavors. $12/750 ml.; drizly.com.

