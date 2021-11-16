ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss join Europe’s SPAC ride in slow lane

By Reuters
 7 days ago
MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Swiss are belatedly joining the SPAC party. Swiss bourse operator SIX on Tuesday approved brand new listing standards for special-purpose acquisition companies, shells created to target acquisitions. Such vehicles will be able to list in Switzerland from Dec. 6 read more , later than in rival European venues, which collectively saw $3.9 billion of proceeds by the end of May, says Deloitte. The U.S. SPAC boom, of course, is of a different magnitude. Proceeds reached nearly $100 billion by end-May, up from around $80 billion for the whole of 2020, although even there the pace has recently slackened.

The Swiss, like other European markets, are focusing on investor protection. Swiss SPAC vehicles will be subject to stricter disclosure requirements than regular listed companies, says SIX. These include disclosing detailed information on their founders, potential conflicts of interests and the amount an investor would retrieve if he or she opposes a merger or delisting. U.S. SPAC requirements, by contrast, can be more lenient for issuers than those applied to an initial public offering. By setting the SPAC bar higher, the Swiss may not move the European needle much. (By Lisa Jucca)

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

