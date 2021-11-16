Christina Ricci: I have so many fashion regrets

Samantha Hanratty on the set of Yellow Jackets.It’s rare to see a teen drama earn that coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, but Yellow Jackets— the new Showtime series that’s somehow reminiscent of both The Heathers and Alive—has managed the feat. The show follows the members of a high school girls’ soccer team who are forced to confront nature, and themselves, when their plane crashes somewhere in the Ontario wilderness. What unfolds is a bloody, twisted exploration of intimate relationships and social hierarchy that traces the descent of a group of teenage girls—played by Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, and Jasmin Savoy Brown—into cannibalistic madness. As the team navigates their precarious situation, viewers are simultaneously propelled into the present day, where their adult selves—played by Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress— attempt unpack the resulting trauma.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO