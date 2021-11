As autumn carries on, so does the progress made since the surge caused by the Delta variant that sent COVID cases soaring across the U.S. Recent data shows that the daily average of reported cases in the U.S. reached 72,000 last week, marking a 58 percent decrease since the summer's peak of 172,500 average daily cases on Sept. 13, CNBC reports. But even as health officials remain cautiously optimistic, a Delta subvariant known as AY.4.2 has been reported in eight states so far, with some concerned it can spread faster than its predecessor, CBS News reports.

