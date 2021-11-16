ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 UConn squares off against LIU Brooklyn

Argus Press
 7 days ago

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-2) vs. No. 23 UConn (2-0) Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 UConn hosts Long Island-Brooklyn in an early season matchup. UConn won at...

www.argus-press.com

