Hartford (0-4) vs. Merrimack (3-3) Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Hartford and Merrimack look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Merrimack lost 72-43 on the road to Virginia Tech on Sunday, while Hartford came up short in a 75-70 game at home to Boston University on Thursday.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO