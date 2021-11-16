ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Oakland squares off against Toledo

Argus Press
 7 days ago

Toledo (2-0) vs. Oakland (1-1) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Oakland both look to put winning streaks together . Toledo got past Detroit by eight at home...

www.argus-press.com

The Spun

ESPN Computer's Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance. It's pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next. Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That's a...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It's reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday's game against the Lions. "For disgruntled...
NFL
State
Michigan State
Toledo, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
Toledo, OH
Argus Press

California Baptist squares off against MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (0-1) vs. California Baptist (1-0) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist goes up against Mississippi Valley State in an early season matchup. Mississippi Valley State came up short in a 119-61 game at St. John's in its last outing. California Baptist is coming off an 87-65 home win against San Francisco State in its most recent game.
CALIFORNIA STATE
12thman.com

Aggies Square Off Against Abilene Christian on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. After defeating North Florida in the season opener Wednesday, 64-46, the Aggies look to carry the momentum into Friday night. In his first start for A&M, Henry Coleman III paced the Aggie offense with 27 points. Coleman also registered a career-high seven rebounds, while Marcus Williams recorded his 23rd career game with 10-or-more points, ending the night with 11. Tyrece Radford cleaned up the glass for the Aggies, hauling in 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
chatsports.com

The Battle of Champions: Troy to Square Off Against Mercer

TROY, Ala. – The reigning Sun Belt Conference Tournament Champions travel to Macon, Ga. to square off against the reigning SoCon Conference Tournament Champions, Mercer, Monday night at Hawkins Arena. These two squads have combined to win six of their conference's last nine tournament championships. Tipoff between the title holders...
TROY, AL
#Athletics Center Orena#Rockets#The Golden Grizzlies#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Argus Press

Indiana puts streak on line vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (0-4) vs. Indiana (4-0) Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Jackson State. Jackson State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Indiana is coming off a 76-44 win at home over Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.
INDIANA STATE
Argus Press

IUPUI goes for first win vs Spalding

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars will be taking on the Golden Eagles of NAIA program Spalding. IUPUI lost 60-57 on the road against UTSA in its most recent game. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: B.J. Maxwell has averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Argus Press

NC Central goes for first win vs Warren Wilson

Warren Wilson vs. NC Central (0-4) McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The NC Central Eagles will be taking on the Owls of NAIA program Warren Wilson. NC Central lost 80-74 in overtime at Alabama State in its most recent game. TEAM LEADERS: Randy Miller...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Argus Press

Gilyard II leads Kansas City over Idaho St. 74-58

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had a career-high 30 points as Kansas City defeated Idaho State 74-58 on Monday night. Gilyard II made 13 of 17 shots, including 4 of 6 from deep. Malik Porter had 20 points for the Bengals (1-4). Tarik Cool and Brayden Parker added...
IDAHO STATE
Argus Press

Minnesota puts streak on line vs Jacksonville

Jacksonville (2-1) vs. Minnesota (4-0) Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Jacksonville. Jacksonville fell 63-54 at Central Florida last week. Minnesota is coming off a 78-49 home win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Argus Press

SC St. faces USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (1-3) vs. South Carolina State (1-5) Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate goes up against South Carolina State in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina Upstate fell short in a 56-43 game at East Tennessee State in its last outing. South Carolina State is coming off a 67-53 home win against St. Andrews Presbyterian in its most recent game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Argus Press

Central Ark. plays UNO

Central Arkansas (1-3) vs. New Orleans (1-3) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans squares off against Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Central Arkansas snuck past Oral Roberts by three points on Saturday, while New Orleans fell to Rice on Friday, 83-78. LEADING...
BASKETBALL

