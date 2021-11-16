Oakland squares off against Toledo

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. After defeating North Florida in the season opener Wednesday, 64-46, the Aggies look to carry the momentum into Friday night. In his first start for A&M, Henry Coleman III paced the Aggie offense with 27 points. Coleman also registered a career-high seven rebounds, while Marcus Williams recorded his 23rd career game with 10-or-more points, ending the night with 11. Tyrece Radford cleaned up the glass for the Aggies, hauling in 10 rebounds.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO