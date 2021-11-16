ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The GlycoMark® Test is More Accurate than HbA1c and Glucose for Predicting Mortality in Diabetic and Non-Diabetic COVID-19 Patients

By Precision Diabetes, Inc.
averyjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. today announces the presentation of data demonstrating that the 1,5-anhydroglucitol blood test (GlycoMark®) is more accurate than commonly used diabetes tests, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and glucose, in predicting mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with and without diabetes. The study, "1,5-anhydroglucitol is...

www.averyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
State
Maryland State
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glucose Test#Covid 19#Glycomark#Precision Diabetes Inc#Auc#Bmi#Md#Ada

Comments / 0

Community Policy