UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency

 7 days ago

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is citing reports that authorities in Ethiopia have detained at least 1,000 people, most of them of Tigrayan origin, under a state of emergency the government declared earlier this month after a brutal yearlong war with rival Tigray forces.

The arrests occurred in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, the northern cities of Gondar and Bahir Dar, and other places, according to Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She told reporters Tuesday that Ethiopian authorities have often detained people on suspicion of “being affiliated to or supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front."

Ethiopia’s war has killed thousands of people and created one of the world’s worst crises. Hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the Tigray region under what the United Nations has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade.”

“The state of emergency in force in Ethiopia risks compounding an already very serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the country,” Throssell said, referring to the Nov. 2 government decree. “Its provisions are extremely broad, with vague prohibitions going as far as encompassing 'indirect moral' support for what the government has labeled ‘terrorist groups.’”

Ten local U.N. staff members and some 34 drivers working under U.N. contracts remain in custody in Ethiopia, Throssell said. She expressed concerns about detention conditions, including in overcrowded police stations, and said detainees are entitled to know any charges against them and have a right to fair trial.

Months of political tensions in northern Ethiopia between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into a war in November 2020. Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopian soldiers fled the Tigray capital, Mekele, in June.

Tigray forces launched a recent offensive and are approaching the capital Addis Ababa to press Abiy to step aside and lift a deadly months-long blockade which has cut off food, medicine and other aid from the region of around 6 million people.

Follow all of AP's coverage of the war in Ethiopia at https://apnews.com/hub/ethiopia

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AFP

State of emergency for Guatemalan town battling nickel mine

Guatemala has decreed a state of emergency in El Estor, an eastern town of mainly indigenous people in conflict with a Swiss-owned nickel mine they accuse of polluting their lake. The measure was adopted Monday by the government, which said it aimed to "restore order and public security" threatened by "criminal groups and sectors opposed to mining activities." Valid for 15 days, the state of emergency restricts gatherings and free movement, replacing a so-called "state of siege" that expired after a month on Monday. That measure was announced by President Alejandro Giammattei in October after weeks of protests and road blockades by members of the Mayan Q'eqchi' indigenous group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Rights groups demand ICC probe into Libya migrant abuses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Human rights activists sent a dossier of evidence to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday demanding an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they argue “may amount to crimes against humanity.”. The filing, which is confidential, is the latest attempt to have...
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

Kenyan, South African presidents urge cease-fire in Ethiopia

PRETORIA, South Africa — (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have called for increased cooperation to bring peace to conflict-ridden regions in Africa, at the start of the Kenyan leader's two-day state visit to South Africa. Meeting in Pretoria Tuesday, the two leaders discussed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopian PM vows to lead army ‘from the battlefront’ against rebels

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to lead the Ethiopian forces “from the battlefront” in the fight. against rebels from the country’s northern Tigray region after they moved closer to the capital Addis Ababa.The Nobel Peace Prize winning leader issued a statement urging young Ethiopians people to join the battle as concerns grow about the country’s worsening civil war. “Starting tomorrow, I will mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces,” Mr Abiy said on Twitter late on Monday.“Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children, who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country...
POLITICS
KRMG

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck. Belarus' Interior...
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

AP source: US delisting Colombia rebels as terror group

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration notified Congress on Tuesday it is ending Colombia's largest guerrilla group's designation as a terrorist organization, according to a congressional aide granted anonymity to discuss the situation. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the U.S. had informed Congress of an action it was...
U.S. POLITICS
