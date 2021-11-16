ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lending a Lake Oswego hand this holiday season

By Clara Howell
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Whether it's filling up a stocking with gifts or donating food, there are different ways to help those in need.

Community members have the opportunity to help brighten their neighbors' spirits this holiday season.

The city of Lake Oswego provided information about a few ways people can give back this year. The nonprofit organization Fill a Stocking, Fill a Heart aims to deliver handmade stockings filled with gifts to people in need in Clackamas County. People can pick up a handmade stocking and fill it with a few "basic needs" items and return it to City Hall located at 380 A Ave. by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Another way people can opt to give back is by donating non-perishable food items to Oregon food pantries. People can drop off donations at City Hall during November and December, or year-round at the Lake Oswego Public Library, located at 706 Fourth St.

This time of year, the Lake Oswego Fire Department and library are also collecting unwrapped toys, which will be distributed by Tualatin Valley Elks Lodge to local children in need. People can bring the donated toys to the fire department located at 300 B Ave. by Monday, Dec. 13.

Portland Tribune

Oregon City memorial site to Natives hanged in 1800s delayed

Intertribal disagreements also push back construction of $12.5 million public walkway. Oregon City officials stepped into the middle of a dispute over a proposed memorial to five Native people who were hanged in the 1800s, adding to intertribal disagreements that have contributed to delays of an even bigger project: constructing the $65 million public walkway envisioned to draw Willamette Falls visitors worldwide.
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Philip Foster Farm hosts Christmas gathering

A special visitor from the North Pole will be in attendance at Philip Foster Farm's Christmas in the Country. Holiday cheer will be the focus of an upcoming event at Philip Foster Farm. The National Historic Site will host its annual Christmas in the Country event from 11 a.m. to...
EAGLE CREEK, OR
Portland Tribune

Holiday Shop with a Cop in person again

More relaxed COVID rules enable officers and kids to spend time together at stores again. Local law enforcement personnel are looking forward to hosting another Shop with a Cop program this holiday season that should be mostly back to normal. They managed to host the event last year, but due...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Many reasons for local population to be growing

Reasons for the population increase have not been offered, but a look at some positive developments in the community might help explain it. Crook County is once again one of the fastest growing counties in Oregon and the fastest growing in Central Oregon during the past year. The county's estimated...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

FGPD, community discuss intersection of policing, race

Community members and police talk about their experiences during three-hour conversation on racial profiling. Cops and community members met Wed. Nov. 17. at Pacific University to watch dramatic monologues about policing and race. The three-hour event and discussion, led by Portland-based nonprofit Red Door Project, brought together around 50 local...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

PORTLAND STATE OF THE MARKET

The Goat Blocks is located in Portland's Central Eastside and consists of four distinct apartment communities conveniently connected to desirable retail & office. Life at the Goat Blocks boasts on-site retail, outdoor gathering places, and easy access to all the vibrant Portland culture the city has to offer - a place to live, work, and connect. Current leasing opportunities at the Goat Blocks include ground floor creative office space & premiere street-level retail.
PORTLAND, OR
