Lending a Lake Oswego hand this holiday season

Whether it's filling up a stocking with gifts or donating food, there are different ways to help those in need.

Community members have the opportunity to help brighten their neighbors' spirits this holiday season.

The city of Lake Oswego provided information about a few ways people can give back this year. The nonprofit organization Fill a Stocking, Fill a Heart aims to deliver handmade stockings filled with gifts to people in need in Clackamas County. People can pick up a handmade stocking and fill it with a few "basic needs" items and return it to City Hall located at 380 A Ave. by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Another way people can opt to give back is by donating non-perishable food items to Oregon food pantries. People can drop off donations at City Hall during November and December, or year-round at the Lake Oswego Public Library, located at 706 Fourth St.

This time of year, the Lake Oswego Fire Department and library are also collecting unwrapped toys, which will be distributed by Tualatin Valley Elks Lodge to local children in need. People can bring the donated toys to the fire department located at 300 B Ave. by Monday, Dec. 13.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.